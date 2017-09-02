Home»Breaking News»world

21,000 residents evacuated in two German cities ahead of wartime bomb disposals

Saturday, September 02, 2017 - 12:19 pm

Residents in two German cities are evacuating their homes as authorities prepare to dispose of Second World War-era bombs found during construction work this week.

About 21,000 people have been ordered to leave their homes and workplaces in the western city of Koblenz as a precaution before specialists attempt to defuse the 1,100lb US bomb on Saturday afternoon.

Among those moved to safety are prison inmates and hospital patients.

Officials in the financial capital Frankfurt, meanwhile, are carrying out what is described as Germany's biggest evacuation, though similar operations are common even 72 years after the war ended.

More than 60,000 people have been ordered to leave a one mile radius around the site where the 1.8 tonne British bomb will be disposed of on Sunday.

A blue tent covers an unexploded 1.8 tons WW II bomb in Frankfurt, Germany.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

See the US Navy rescue people from shelter as Storm Harvey floodwaters rise

French politician held after 'hitting rival politican with motorbike helmet'

US researchers are building a next-level Alexa

Computer technician used chat site aimed at children to befriend and sexually abuse hundreds of girls


Lifestyle

How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration

‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef

Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 