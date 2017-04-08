21 killed as coalition air strikes pound IS-held areas of Syria

US-led coalition aircraft have hit two locations in northern Syria, killing at least 21 people, activists say.

The dead include a woman and her six children who were on a boat fleeing clashes between Islamic State (IS) and US-backed fighters, activist groups said.

Groups that operate in IS-held territory and are opposed to the militants have reported increasing numbers of civilian deaths from US-led air strikes in recent weeks.

The coalition is providing support to a Syrian Kurdish-led force that is on the offensive against the extremist group.

Thousands of people in areas held by IS are trying to flee the violence as preparations are under way to capture the northern city of Raqqa, the extremists' de facto capital.

Activists and residents have said the militants are forcing civilians to stay in order to use them as human shields once the offensive on Raqqa begins.

Leaflets dropped by coalition planes in recent weeks gave confusing directions - one suggests areas closer to the Euphrates River are safer, but another warns that boats crossing the river will be struck.

Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently, an activist group opposed to IS, said a boat carrying about 40 people was hit as it was crossing the Euphrates River in Raqqa province.

It said the bodies of a woman and her six children were recovered, while the others are still missing.

The Sound and Picture group, which tracks killings and other abuses in IS-held territory, reported the same casualty estimates.

Journalists have virtually no access to areas held by IS, which has captured and killed a number of reporters.

The strike occurred in the Shuaib al-Zeker area, near where the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are battling IS.

Earlier on Saturday, activists and state media said an air strike by the US-led coalition on the northern IS-held village of Hneida killed at least 14 civilians, including children.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 15 people, including four children, were killed in the airstrike.

The Sound and Picture group the airstrike hit an internet cafe, killing 14 people.

- AP