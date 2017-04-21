Home»Breaking News»world

20 killed as truck hits crowd in southern India

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 02:30 pm

At least 20 people were killed and several others seriously injured when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and careered into a group of protesting farmers in southern India.

At least 14 of those killed were electrocuted as the vehicle hit an electricity pole, causing high-tension wires to fall on to the crowd, police official Jaya Lakshmi said.

The local government has ordered an investigation.

Witnesses described distressing scenes as the vehicle first hit a car and the electricity pole before crashing into the crowd.

The farmers were gathered outside the main police station in the town of Yerpedu protesting against illegal sand mining in their area.

- AP

