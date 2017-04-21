20 children killed in South African bus crash

At least 20 children have been killed in a crash involving their minibus and a truck in South Africa.

Images posted on Twitter by emergency services at the scene show the minibus on its side next to the truck, with smoke rising from the vehicles.

Officials said about 13 children were found trapped inside the minibus after a fire was put out. The other children were recovered from outside the vehicle.

The cause of the crash, which occurred between the communities of Verena and Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria, is not yet known.