19 in hospital after train hits truck in Poland

Nineteen people have been taken to hospital after a train hit a truck at an unguarded railway crossing in south-western Poland.

Officials said seven of them have life-threatening injuries.

Pawel Fratczak said the accident occurred around 3pm in the village of Schodnia, when a Pendolino intercity train with some 300 passengers hit the vehicle. The train partially derailed but remained upright.

The truck driver was not hurt, he said.

Some of those injured were airlifted to hospital, while others were taken by ambulance. Unhurt passengers were taken to a nearby restaurant until they could continue their journey.

Regional police spokeswoman Monika Mrugala said the truck was transporting another truck on its trailer when it was hit at the crossing that has no barriers, only warning lights.

The truck was badly damaged and its make could not be immediately determined, she said.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident, she added.

Pendolino trains operating in Poland have a top speed of 87mph.