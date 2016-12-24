Home»Breaking News»world

1,600 held in Turkey for 'backing terror or insulting officials on social media'

Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 02:37 pm

Authorities in Turkey have arrested 1,656 people in the past six months for allegedly supporting terrorist organisations or insulting officials on social media - and are investigating at least 10,000 others.

The interior ministry said legal action had been taken against 3,710 people identified by police.

Besides those arrested, 1,203 people were released on probation, 767 were released and 84 others are still in detention.

Additionally, investigations and legal procedures are under way against an additional 10,000 people reported to public prosecutors.

Turkey has cracked down on dissent following a failed coup in July, with thousands detained over alleged ties to outlawed groups.

Authorities also frequently restrict access to social media platforms to prevent the spread of material authorities say would harm public security.

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS turkey, social media, arrests,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Boko Haram driven from last stronghold, says Nigerian president

Nephew of Berlin truck attack suspect arrested

Woman and a teenager blow themselves up during raid on suspected militant hideout

World's last frankincense forests under threat


Lifestyle

The Annual Bumper Arts & Ents Quiz is here!

Survive your own Christmas with the Cranks

Pre-wrapped beauty gifts your friends and family will love

Dietary requirements? We've got your Christmas dinner sorted

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 