16-year-old boy charged with rape of 8-year-old girl in Manchester

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 10:33 pm

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the rape of an eight-year-old girl in a park in Moston on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 16-year-old boy has been remanded to appear at Manchester Youth Court tomorrow, June 26.

Just before 6.55pm on Saturday June 24 police were called to reports that an 8-year-old girl had been raped in Nuthurst Park.

The Manchester Evening News reports that the victim was found crying in the park.

They report that the alleged rapist was chased by a number of bystanders and that he sought refuge in a shop before police arrived.

Specialist officers are providing support to the girl and her family.

