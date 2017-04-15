Home»Breaking News»world

16 killed in Sri Lanka as huge rubbish heap collapses

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 01:33 pm

At least 16 people were killed and more than 600 others fled their homes after a massive heap of rubbish collapsed on part of a poor neighbourhood near Sri Lanka's capital during festivities to mark the local new year, officials said.

Four people were rescued from underneath the mound, but it was unclear whether any others were buried, said military spokesman Roshan Seneviratne. Soldiers were searching the site.

Mr Seneviratne said 625 people whose homes were either destroyed or under threat were being housed in nearby schools.

The Disaster Management Centre said at least 12 other people were injured in the incident, which happened in Meetotamulla, near Colombo, on Friday night.

The site had been used to dump Colombo's rubbish for the past few years as authorities sought to give a face-lift to the capital.

However, residents living in tiny homes in the area had been protesting against waste being dumped there because of health hazards.

- AP

