16 killed in Italy school bus crash

Sixteen people were killed when a bus carrying Hungarian students returning home from France crashed near Verona and burst into flames, police said.

Thirty-nine others survived the crash just before midnight on Friday.

Italian police commander Geralomo Lacquanita said the bus veered off the road and crashed in barriers before being engulfed in flames.

No other vehicles were involved and it was not clear why the bus went off the road, crashing into the barriers.

The bus was returning to Budapest with students ages 15 to 17. Police said 16 badly burned bodies have been pulled from the wreckage.

In Budapest, the foreign ministry said official information showed there were 54 passengers, including adults accompanying the students, and two drivers onboard, but they believe the actual number was higher - for reasons yet to be determined.