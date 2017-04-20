Home»Breaking News»world

15-year-old Tennessee student and teacher found in California

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 06:39 pm

A 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher last month has been found safe in California - and the teacher has been arrested, authorities say.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted that teacher Tad Cummins had been taken into custody.

The agency said it would provide more details in a press conference later.

Elizabeth Thomas disappeared from her home near Columbia on March 13.

Columbia is about 45 miles south of Nashville.

Court papers filed recently in the girl's disappearance say she was afraid of the teacher and thought she would face repercussions at school if she resisted him.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jeremy Corbyn clarifies position and rules out second referendum on Brexit

Cycling to work 'cuts heart disease and cancer risk by almost half'

Fresh protests planned on streets of Venezuela against president

British Labour Party leader refuses to rule out second referendum on Brexit


Lifestyle

Don’t let manners evaporate in puff of vaping smoke

Where does a healthy interest in gaming become a dangerous obsession?

Linkin Park join the dots to world of grime and beyond

Cork International Choral Festival kicks off next Wednesday

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 