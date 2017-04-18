Home»Breaking News»world

12 Saudi officers killed in helicopter crash in Yemen

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 04:49 pm

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen says one of its helicopters has crashed in eastern Yemen, killing 12 Saudi officers.

The coalition said the crash took place in the eastern province of Marib on Tuesday and that it is investigating the circumstances.

It happened as U.S. Defence Secretary James Mattis arrived in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to discuss Yemen with Saudi leaders.

The coalition of mostly Arab Sunni countries has waged a campaign to dislodge Yemeni Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital in 2014 and forced the internationally-recognised government to flee the country.

The two-year war has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 civilians and led to the displacement of three million Yemenis.

The Saudis have also lost dozens of soldiers in cross-border attacks from Yemen.

PA

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS yemen, helicopter, crash,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

The story of Emmanuel Macron - how an ex-investment banker became France's best hope of beating Marine Le Pen

Public warned to be on their guard as US police search for 'Facebook killer'

Court scuppers state's plan to carry out 8 executions before supply of lethal injection drug expires

Recep Erdogan defiant despite reports of voting irregularities in constitutional referendum


Lifestyle

Ronald McDonald House is home away from home for families with hospitalised kids

Making Cents: Start planning now to help save cash on holidays

Women in wartime: New book documents difficult line tread by females in WWII Paris

Sally Phipps tells the story of her mother, Molly Keane

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 