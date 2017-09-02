12 people from UK held in Magaluf following drugs bust

Twelve people from the UK have been arrested after police smashed an alleged drug dealing ring in the Spanish holiday resort of Magaluf.

Officers also seized three kilos of high purity cocaine and €103,000 in cash, according to the Spanish Civil Guard.

Other drugs including ecstasy, cannabis and methamphetamines were also confiscated in the sting, called Operation Tatum.

A total of 14 people - 12 British, one Spanish and one Dominican - were arrested in a series of raids in Barcelona and on the Spanish island of Majorca.

The suspects were part of a criminal organisation selling drugs to tourists in nightclubs in the party town of Magaluf on the island, police said.

Footage on ITV news showed officers carrying guns and wearing helmets, body vests and masks raiding a block of flats while a helicopter hovered overhead.

One man was seen covering his face as he was led into court in handcuffs by police wearing balaclavas.

Police were also seen searching a wardrobe and a car, where the cocaine was allegedly found wrapped in clingfilm bundles and stashed in a shoe box.

Spanish police said they were helped by agents from the UK's National Crime Agency.

Operation Tatum was launched in connection with another drug raid last July, which saw four people arrested and 4.8 kilos of cocaine seized.