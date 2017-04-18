Home»Breaking News»world

12 dead as police helicopter crashes in Turkey

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 03:59 pm

All 12 people on board a police helicopter that crashed in south eastern Turkey have died, officials say.

Interior minister Suleyman Soylu said that search and rescue teams were sent to the area after the helicopter's signal was lost.

He said the accident was caused by bad weather conditions.

The helicopter disappeared 10 minutes after taking off from the town of Pulumur, in Tunceli province, the regional governor's office said.

It had been carrying seven police officers, a judge, a soldier and three crew members.

