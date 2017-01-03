Home»Breaking News»world

12 arrested in hunt for gunman in Istanbul

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 06:47 am

Police have carried out a series of raids and arrested 12 people as they hunt the gunman behind an attack in Istanbul.

39 people were killed in a nightclub in the Turkish city on New Year's Eve.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility.

Journalist Dorian Jones, who is in Istanbul, says authorities have been boosted in the search for their main suspect: "He had shot a selfie video right in the heart of Istanbul and there is a clearly identified image of him and now that is being broadcast across all of Turkish media, images in the newspapers and that really has helped this manhunt."

