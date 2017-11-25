Home»Breaking News»world

11 killed in luxury hotel fire in Black Sea resort

Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 09:53 am

Eleven people have been killed and 21 others hurt in a fire at a luxury hotel in the Georgian Black Sea resort city of Batumi, officials said.

The fire erupted late yesterday evening at the Leogrand Hotel, where participants in the Miss Georgia 2017 beauty pageant were having dinner, Russia's TASS news agency quoted the Georgian Interior Ministry as saying.

All 20 participants escaped unhurt using a fire escape ladder, it said. At least 100 other guests and employees also escaped.

The ministry reported that among the 21 injured there was one Israeli and 12 Turkish nationals.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

- AP


More in this Section

Argentina's president vows submarine search will continue

Tiger shot after roaming streets of Paris following circus escape

Polish MPs vote to phase out Sunday shopping by 2020

235 confirmed dead in horror attack on Egyptian mosque


Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis, Elizabeth Friedlander created her own typeface before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »