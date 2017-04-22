100 dead and wounded after attackers in uniform storm Afghan army base

More than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Afghanistan.

Daulat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghanistan Ministry of Defence, said the attack happened on Friday at a compound of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army in Balkh province.

He said 10 attackers killed or wounded dozens of soldiers and other personnel.

Two carried out suicide attacks and eight other attackers were killed in the battle, Mr Waziri said.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in an email.

The attackers entered the compound and shot some soldiers as they prayed in a mosque inside the base.