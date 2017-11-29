It will be a rather cloudy day across most of the country with the chance for an odd patch of light rain or drizzle at times, especially across Ulster and parts of Leinster. A mostly cloudy evening is then expected to follow. Light to moderate north-westerly winds.

It looks set to be mainly dry across most of the country. However, there is the chance for a few spots of drizzle across northern parts of Ulster. Remaining rather cloudy with a few mist patches developing, particularity across Leinster. Moderate north-westerly winds.

A mostly dry day is expected, but it looks to remain rather cloudy. However, a few patches of drizzle are expected across Ulster at times, with the chance of some drizzle over parts of Leinster during the evening too. There will be a moderate to fresh westerly wind.

Monday

It will be a mainly dry day with variable amounts of cloud and sunny spells. However there is the chance for an odd spot of rain, particularly across Ulster. Light westerly winds.