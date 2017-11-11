Ireland today In the morning there will be mist and fog across Ireland. This will slowly clear through the day. There will be some patchy rain in western Connacht and western Munster into the evening. Sunny spells are possible in Leinster. There will be gentle south-westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tonight It will continue to be cloudy overnight. The development of mist patches is likely at first; persistent rain will then arrive from the Atlantic later. The rain will be heaviest for Ulster and Connacht. It will be a mild night with winds freshening from the southwest. Min temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Ireland tomorrow Persistent rain will clear eastern Munster and Leinster through the morning. Sunny spells will follow behind the band of rain. It will be cloudier for western parts of Connacht and Ulster with the odd light shower possible. Winds will be light from the north-west. Max temp: 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Friday It will be a mostly cloudy day with sunny spells for parts of Leinster and Munster. Showers are possible through the afternoon for northern coasts. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Saturday A mostly cloudy day with sunny spells possible for parts of Leinster and Munster. Into the evening, a band of persistent rain will arrive from the west. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Sunday It will be a wet day with persistent heavy rain for most of Ireland throughout the day. There is a chance of some drier weather towards the south later. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).