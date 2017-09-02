Ireland today A few sunny spells are possible this morning, especially across eastern Ulster, Leinster, and eastern Munster. Overall, there will be rather a lot of cloud for many parts, though, and a few showers are possible in the north. A brisk westerly wind, and rather gusty. Max temp 14-18°C (57-64°F).

Ireland tonight Dry this evening with variable cloud amounts along with some clearer spells. Cloud will tend to thicken from the west overnight, and rain will spread into Ulster and northern parts of Connacht later on in the night. It will be a rather windy night with a brisk westerly. Min temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tomorrow Outbreaks of rain in the morning across Ulster and northern parts of both Connacht and Leinster. Further south, cloudy with a few spots of drizzle. Brighter with a few showers in the afternoon in the north but remaining cloudy and damp further south. Rather windy too. Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Friday Rain for a time across southern areas, with sunshine and showers further north. Sunshine and showers for all in the afternoon. A brisk westerly wind. Max temp 13-16°C (55-61°F).

Saturday A cool and breezy day with a mixture of sunshine and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and thunder. A strong north to north-westerly wind. Max temp 13-16°C (55-61°F).

Sunday Wet and windy with a spell of rain, followed by showers in places. A cool and blustery day. Max temp 11-15°C (55-59°F).