Ireland today Much of Ireland will have spells of sunshine through the day. It will be a mostly dry morning with only isolated showers. However, showers will develop more widely through the afternoon, these locally heavy in Ulster and Leinster but generally lighter further west. A light north-westerly breeze. Max temp 15-19°C (59-66°F).

Ireland tonight Through this evening, any showers will become isolated, leaving most places dry overnight with clear periods. A cool night. Local mist and fog forming within rural valleys later. Gentle winds. Min temp 6-10°C (43-50°F).

Ireland tomorrow After a cool start with local mist, most places will have a dry morning with spells of sunshine. However, some cloud will build-up in places. Further sunny spells through the afternoon with only one or two isolated showers. Most places staying dry. A light north-westerly breeze. Max temp 16-20°C (61-68°F).

Saturday A dry morning over most areas with periods of sunshine. Turning cloudier from the west through the afternoon with rain developing in places later on, mainly in the west. A freshening southerly breeze. Max temp 16-20°C (61-68°F).

Sunday A mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle albeit these tending to ease through the afternoon. Misty at times over some southern and western areas. A moderate southerly breeze. Max temp 16-20°C (61-68°F).

Monday Often cloudy through the day with one or two showers in places. Quite warm though where any sunny breaks develop. Gentle southerly winds. Max temp 17-21°C (63-70°F).