Mainly cloudy in the morning with spells of rain and drizzle clearing eastwards. Brighter skies but also a few showers will follow from the west. Gentle to moderate westerly winds.
Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).
Staying cloudy and damp over Ulster but the remainder of Ireland will become dry with increasingly lengthy clear periods. Gentle west to north-westerly winds.
Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).
A damp start for Ulster but elsewhere should be brighter. Just a few isolated showers through the rest of the day with many staying dry and bright. Light winds.
Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).
A dry and settled day with sunny periods and occasional banks of cloud. Light and variable winds.
Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).
A fine start but cloud will soon thicken bringing the risk of a few spots of drizzle. Gentle, mainly westerly winds.
Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).
Mostly dry across the south with some sunny spells. More cloud in the north that could give some drizzle. Generally light winds.
Max temp 12-15°C (54-59°F).
The north will continue to see cloud and perhaps some drizzle feed in from the west. Central and southern areas should be mostly fine. Gentle to moderate winds.
Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).