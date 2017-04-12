Ireland today It will be locally chilly this morning, with sunny spells for Leinster and Munster, but cloudy elsewhere. Cloud will thicken in the afternoon, bringing a few spots of light rain to the hills of Ulster and Connacht. Dry for eastern areas. Moderate westerly winds.

Max temp: 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tonight Generally cloudy with drizzle. Western coasts and hills of Connacht, Munster and Ulster will see drizzle at first, and more prolonged drizzle will move into Ulster after midnight. The odd spot of drizzle elsewhere, and driest in the south-east. Moderate westerly winds.

Min temp: 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will be dull through the morning and afternoon, and outbreaks of patchy light rain or drizzle. By evening, the cloud will clear to leave it dry with some late sunshine in the north, although cloud and drizzle will linger for Munster and south Leinster. Moderate westerly winds.

Max temp: 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Saturday There will be some early sunshine, but rather a lot of cloud through the afternoon. Patchy drizzle will mainly be restricted to coasts and hills in the west. Some late sunny spells likely during the evening. Moderate westerly winds.

Max temp: 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Sunday Early sunshine during the morning, especially in the south-east. A rather cloudy afternoon, but there will be some spells of sunshine to end the day. Cloudiest for Ulster and Connacht, where there will be patchy drizzle.

Max temp: 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Monday It will be rather cloudy and damp with the odd spot of drizzle through the day. Driest and brightest in the south, with some sunshine at times here. Moderate westerly winds.

Max temp: 11-14°C (52-57°F).