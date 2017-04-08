Ireland today Outbreaks of light rain and drizzle across Ulster and much of Connacht, this clearing by around midday, with the odd bright spell but also occasional showers following on. Patchy rain spreading to Leinster, reaching Munster this afternoon. Moderate westerly winds.

Max temp: 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tonight Ulster and Connacht may see the odd light shower overnight, most likely towards the north and west but in general, it will remain dry with clear periods. Some clear spells across Leinster and Munster with plenty of dry weather expected. Light to moderate westerly winds.

Min temp: 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Ireland tomorrow Ulster will see large areas of cloud and the chance of the odd light shower. Both Connacht and Munster may see occasional showers with plenty of cloud. Leinster will be mostly dry but amounts of sunshine will be limited. Light to locally moderate westerly winds.

Max temp: 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Friday There will be a fair amount of cloud throughout the day with patchy rain, turning heavier and more persistent through afternoon, spreading its way eastwards and southwards. Moderate to locally fresh westerly winds.

Max temp: 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Saturday Sunny spells at first then turning rather cloudy across most areas with the chance of the odd light shower, mainly in the west. Light to moderate westerly winds.

Max temp: 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Sunday It will be rather unsettled with showers or some longer spells of rain. Light or moderate west to north-westerly winds.

Max temp: 10-13°C (50-55°F).