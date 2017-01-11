Ireland today It will be dry initially across Ulster but rain already across much of Ireland will soon move eastwards. The rain will be intermittent and fairly light but some moderate or heavy bursts are possible in the north and west. A wet afternoon for all. Brisk south-east winds.

Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tonight The rain will soon clear away from Munster, finally clearing away from Ulster around midnight. Through the rest of the night there will be clear spells and showers. The showers will be most frequent in the west and some may be heavy. Moderate south-westerly winds.

Min temp 1-4°C (34-39°F).

Ireland tomorrow There will be sunny spells and showers through much of the day. Some of the showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and lightning. The showers will be most frequent across northern and western areas in the morning. The showers will ease into the evening. Gentle winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Wednesday Mainly dry once any overnight mist or fog patches lift. Some sunshine but cloud may thicken in the west later giving a little rain. Gentle winds in the east, but fresh to strong in the west.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Thursday Many places will have a cloudy day with some light rain or drizzle at times. Brisk south-easterly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Friday Predominantly dry with variable cloud and some occasional sunshine. Feeling chilly. Gentle to moderate east to south-easterly winds.

Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).