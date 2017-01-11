Ireland today A band of cloud and rain will track eastwards across the country through the morning, soon clearing Connacht and Munster to allow for sunny spells and some showers. It will clear Leinster and Ulster later on through the evening. There will be a brisk southerly wind.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Ireland tonight Cloudy across Lensiter and Ulster for much of the night with patchy spells of rain expected before midnight. Connacht and Munster will see more variable cloud amounts and it is expected to stay largely dry but with the risk of some showers. Light westerly winds.

Min temp 1-4°C (34-39°F).

Ireland tomorrow It is expected to be a largely dry and fine day with plenty of sunshine about. Along the Connacht and Ulster coasts are forecast to see more in the way of outbreaks of rain. The rain will become confined to the north-west through the evening. Moderate westerly winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Sunday It will be largely dry but with cloud thickening through the day. West Connacht and Ulster will become cloudy and wet later. Light to moderate southerly winds.

Max temp 7-11°C (45-52°F).

Monday Largely dry at first, but cloud will thicken from the west bringing outbreaks of rain eastwards for the rest of the day. Fresh to strong southerly wind.

Max temp 8-12°C (46-54°F).

Tuesday Rather cloudy in the morning with frequent showers. Drier and brighter in the afternoon with sunny intervals. Moderate south-westerly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).