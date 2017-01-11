Ireland today Largely dry and bright with some sunny spells, especially in eastern areas. However, it will be rather cloudy in the west, with some outbreaks of rain possible throughout the day, especially along the coast. There will be a strong southerly wind. Relatively mild.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tonight Mainly dry and windy, with some clear spells in Ulster and Connacht. Mostly cloudy in Leinster and Munster, with the chance of the odd spot of drizzle.

Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will be a rather cloudy and windy day, with long spells of rain in western areas, some of which may be heavy later. It will be largely dry elsewhere with a few bright or sunny spells possible, mainly in north-western areas. Fresh to strong south-easterly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Friday Cloud and rain will gradually move north-eastwards through the day. This rain will be followed by scattered showers, especially in the south. Moderate south-easterly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Saturday A few bright spells and scattered showers, some of which might be heavy. Light south-westerly breezes.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Sunday It will turn largely dry and fine with long sunny spells and some patchy mist and fog developing later. Light to moderate south-easterly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).