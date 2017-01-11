Ireland today It will be a dry and settled day with good spells of sunshine, the best of these in the west. However, there will be some mist, fog and cloud patches in places, particularly in southern Leinster and Ulster, which may be slow to clear. Light southerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Ireland tonight It should be dry with variable amounts of cloud and some clear spells, especially for Connacht and western Ulster. However, patches of mist and fog will form in places, the thickest of these across eastern Ulster and Leinster. Light south-easterly winds.

Min temp 2-5°C (36-41°F).

Ireland tomorrow Morning patches of mist and fog should gradually clear to give a dry day but a good deal of cloud will remain across northern areas. The south should be much brighter with good periods of sunshine, the best of this for Munster. Light south-easterly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Saturday It will be a dull and cloudy day for most with a few spots of drizzle at times. Light south-easterly winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Sunday It should be mainly dry with some sunny intervals, especially in the east. Cloudier in the west with some patchy light rain. Light winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Monday Mostly dry with variable amounts of cloud and some sunny spells, especially for Munster. Light southerly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).