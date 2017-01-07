Home»Weather

Ireland today

Cloud and light rain across Leinster and eastern Munster will clear eastwards this morning. All areas will then have sunny intervals and scattered showers, though western and north-western areas will become mainly cloudy. Fresh westerly winds.

Max temp 7-11°C (45-52°F).

 

Ireland tonight

There will be a good deal of cloud tonight but a few cloud breaks will occur in the east. Showery rain will affect Connacht and Ulster at times. Overcast later in the night in all parts. Fresh westerly winds.

Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

  

Ireland tomorrow

  All areas will have a cloudy morning with some patchy drizzle in places. During the afternoon it will become dry in eastern Ulster, Munster and Leinster with a little brightness. Western areas will stay misty and damp. Fresh westerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

 

Wednesday

Western areas will start overcast with patchy drizzle, slightly brighter later but with showers for Connacht. The east will start overcast but bright intervals will develop. Fresh north-westerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

 

Thursday

All areas will have a much colder day. It will be windy with sunny intervals, but wintry showers in Connacht and Ulster will spread south-east to most areas later. Fresh westerly winds.

Max temp 2-6°C (36-43°F).

 

Friday

It looks set to be cold and windy again with sunny spells and frequent scattered showers, some wintry. Fresh north-westerly winds.

Max temp 3-7°C (37-45°F).

 

Saturday

Another cold day with sunny spells. There will be frequent wintry showers around western, northern and eastern coasts. Fresh northerly winds.

Max temp 2-7°C (36-45°F).



Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

