Ireland today It will be a dull and murky day with low cloud and patchy mist. It should be mainly dry but there is the risk of a few spots of rain or drizzle at times, especially for coastal areas of Munster, Connacht and Ulster. Light south-westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tonight It will be cloudy with patchy drizzle at first. During the early hours, outbreaks of heavy rain, along with strengthening winds will push in from the north-west, not reaching southern Leinster until the end of the night. Fresh south-westerly winds. Min temp: 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Ireland tomorrow Patchy light rain across Leinster and Munster in the morning will clear away but a good deal of cloud will remain with just a few sunny spells. Some bright spells for Connacht and Ulster but with a scattering of heavy showers, possibly wintry. Fresh westerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Tuesday It will be cloudy for most with patchy light rain or drizzle, especially in the west. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Wednesday Another dull day is expected with a few spots of rain or drizzle at times. Moderate to fresh north-westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Thursday Unsettled and breezy with wintry showers and spells of rain for most, some heavy. Fresh westerly winds. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).