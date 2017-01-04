Ireland today It is expected to be a rather dull and murky day for most with overcast conditions and the chance of seeing the odd spot of light rain or some patchy drizzle. Across higher ground there will be some hill mist/fog as well. There will be generally light and variable winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tonight It will remain largely dry and cloudy for most tonight with some patches of mist and fog forming locally, especially over Leinster. There is the risk for some patchy drizzle to affect southernmost Munster and the coastal areas of Ulster and Connacht. Light winds. Min temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will be another dull and murky day with largely cloudy skies but remaining dry for most. However, there is the chance for the odd spot of light rain or patchy drizzle across southern areas of Munster, western areas of Connacht and Ulster from time to time. Light south-westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Monday Turning unsettled with spells of rain, which may be heavy at times. However, this will clear later to leaving it colder with some sunshine and a few showers. Breezy. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Tuesday It will be generally cloudy for most with spells of rain for a time. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Wednesday A largely cloudy day for most with limited brightness and the risk of seeing the odd spot of light rain or patchy drizzle at times. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).