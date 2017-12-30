Storm Dylan will bring gale to severe gale force winds to some northern and western areas for a time during the first part of the day, bringing the risk for damage and disruption. Showers are also expected, these heavy and possibly thundery at times, these most frequent in the north and west.
Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).
A wet start to the night for western parts of: Ulster, Connacht and Munster with light rain. As the night progresses the rain remains isolated in these regions. Elsewhere it will remain mostly dry, along with partly cloudy skies. Strong westerly winds.
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
It will be a wet day for Ulster and some western parts of both Connacht and Munster with showery rain for both regions. There is a chance of some sunny spells in Leinster. The evening will be drier as the rain eases. Strong winds.
Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).
It will be a wet start for all the regions, with rain through the morning. It will continue to rain through lunch, and becoming heavier into the afternoon. Strong westerly winds.
Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).
A wet and windy day once more, with rain for all regions through the morning and afternoon. It will be particularly heavy in the west of Ulster in the late afternoon. Strong winds.
Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).
It will wet start for the south with heavy rain through the morning. The rain will spread northwards into the afternoon, covering the whole of Ireland. Strong southwesterly winds.
Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).
A wet day across most of Ireland, with the far south east only remaining dry in the morning. It will continue to rain through to the evening. Strong to near gale force winds.
Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).