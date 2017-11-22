Ireland today There will be a few scattered showers across western parts of the country. Some of these will be wintry with the chance of hail, especially across Ulster. However, it will be drier elsewhere with lengthy spells of sunshine. Feeling chilly with fresh westerly winds. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Ireland tonight A few scattered showers across Ulster and northern parts of Connacht early in the night, but these will begin to clear. It then looks to be a largely dry night across most of the country with some patchy light cloud, but cloud thickening by dawn. Moderate westerly winds. Min temp 1-4°C (34-39°F).

Ireland tomorrow A mostly dry start. However a few spots of light rain or drizzle are expected during the afternoon, mostly confined to Ulster and western areas of Munster and Connacht. The rain will gradually move eastwards into Leinster by the evening. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Monday Cloudy with scattered showers, becoming more confined to Munster and Ulster by the evening. A few brighter spells likely over Leinster and Connacht later on. Fresh westerly winds Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Tuesday A mainly dry day with lengthy sunny spells for the most part. There is just the chance for an odd shower across Ulster and western coasts at times. Cold with brisk northerly winds. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Wednesday It is expected to be mostly dry with some decent sunny spells. However, there is just the chance for an isolated shower in the west at times. Chilly with moderate northerly winds. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).