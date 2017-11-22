Ireland today It will be fine and dry with sunny spells for most. There are likely to be frequent showers for northern Ulster and northern parts of Connacht, some of which will be wintry over hills. In the afternoon, cloud will thicken in Munster while other areas continue to have broken cloud albeit with showers in the far north. Brisk westerly winds. Max temp 5-9°C (41-48°F).

Ireland tonight A mostly dry night, but there will be some possible sharp showers for western fringes of both Connacht, Munster and Ulster, and this chance will increase later in the night. Elsewhere, a cold and dry night, with extended clear spells likely for Leinster, eastern Munster and Ulster. Winds easing. Min temp -1 to 2°C (30 to 36°F).

Ireland tomorrow A cold, bright start for eastern regions of Ulster, Leinster and Munster. However, cloud cover will increase from the west through the day, with some showers likely for western parts of both Connacht and Munster and a few filtering through to eastern parts later on. Moderate westerly to north-westerly winds. Max temp 4-8°C (39-46°F).

Saturday There will be showers persisting near to western and north-western coasts, and these could move inland at times. Further south and east it will be cold, dry and sunny. Brisk north-westerly winds. Max temp 4-8°C (39-46°F).

Sunday A bright start quite widely, but cloud will thicken for all into the afternoon; the cloud spreading from the west. Remaining dry however, but for some showers in the far west. Moderate north-westerly winds. Max temp 5-9°C (41-48°F).

Monday A very wet start to the day is forecast for Monday, with a band of heavy rain passing eastwards over the country. Rain only slowly easing later on. A moderate westerly wind. Max temp 6-10°C (43-50°F).