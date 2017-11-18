Ireland today A cloudy start to the day for most of Ireland, some patches of rain in Munster, moving north-eastwards throughout the day. Into the evening, there will be a band of persistent rain coming in from the west. Moderate south-westerly winds, feeling mild under the cloud cover. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tonight It is going to be a very wet night for all of Ireland, as a band of rain spreads right across. It will begin to clear towards the end of the night, although it will remain cloudy, with some mist patches forming. A moderate westerly wind and staying mild. Min temp 7-9°C (45-48°F).

Ireland tomorrow A dull day for all on Monday. It will be cloudy throughout the day with patches of rain across Ireland in the morning. Into the afternoon, all parts of Ireland will be affected by a band of persistent rain. A light westerly wind, feeling mild for the time of year. Max temp 12-14°C (54-57°F).

Tuesday A wet start to the day in northern parts of Ireland, cloudy elsewhere. A pulse of rain is going to affect all of Ireland in the late afternoon to evening. Light south-westerly winds. Max temp 12-14°C (54-57°F).

Wednesday A wet start to the day for all of Ireland, persisting right throughout the day. It will be heaviest in the morning, but in the afternoon, the south-westerly winds will strengthen. Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Thursday Any overnight rain should clear to leave cloudy skies. However, there will be another area of rain affecting the entire country, with some strong south-westerly winds to go with it. Max temp 10-12°C (50-54°F).