Ireland Today: It looks set to be a damp day for most parts of Ulster, Connacht, Munster and Leinster with outbreaks of rain, potentially heavy at times. However, rain becoming confined to Munster and southern parts of Leinster during the night. There will be a light to moderate wind. Max 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Ireland tonight It will be a largely dry and clear night for Ulster, Connacht and most of Leinster. Rain across Munster and southern parts of Leinster will begin to clear through the night, but then it will become mostly dry. Rather chilly with a light to moderate northerly wind. Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tomorrow A dry and fine day for Munster, Connacht and Leinster with spells of sunshine, especially during the afternoon. There is a risk for an isolated shower across parts of Ulster during the morning, but it will remain dry for the most part. Strong north westerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Monday It looks to be a mostly dry day but rather cloudy for the most part. However light rain or drizzle is expected later on, especially across Leinster. Moderate south-westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Tuesday A few patches of light rain and drizzle across Ulster and Connacht at times. However, elsewhere will be mostly dry, but rather cloudy. There will be a moderate south-westerly wind. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Wednesday It looks to be a largely dry for a time, but rain is expected to move in from the west later. A moderate south-westerly wind. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).