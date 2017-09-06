Ireland today An increasingly unsettled day with spells of showery rain spreading in from the north and west through the day. Southern most areas of Munster will escape the worst of the conditions, although it will remain rather cloudy with some drizzle. Moderate westerly breeze. Max temp 14-18°C (57-64°F).

Ireland tonight Through the night it will turn unsettled across Munster with spells of heavy rain pushing in as well as winds increasing to become quite blustery. Further north across the country there will be scattered showers, some of which will be heavy and possibly thundery locally. Min temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tomorrow An unsettled day across much of the country where much of Munster will see cloudy skies with further outbreaks of heavy rain. Elsewhere showers will continue with some brighter spells possible at times, but the showers will again be heavy and thundery locally. Windy. Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Saturday Blustery and cool with sunshine and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy and possibly thundery. A strong north to north-westerly wind. Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Sunday A mixture of sunny spells and showers, some of which will be heavy through the afternoon and possibly thundery. Feeling cool. Max temp 11-15°C (55-59°F).

Monday Another day of sunshine and showers, some heavy at times. Breezy and cool as well. Max temp 13-16°C (55-61°F).