Ireland today There will be some sunshine at times, most likely in the south and west, otherwise skies will be rather cloudy and there could be spots of drizzle or some showers, these mainly in Ulster. Munster should see the lengthiest periods of sunshine through this morning. Little change this evening. Gentle winds.

Max temp 13-16°C (55-61°F).

Ireland tonight Some clear spells will develop across southern areas, perhaps lengthy across Munster. Further north the cloud cover will likely remain limiting any clearer spells. The cloud may still be thick enough to give a few spots of drizzle here and there. Light variable winds.

Min temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Ireland tomorrow Some sunshine possible across the south, especially Munster in the morning. Further north skies will be cloudy and then cloud will tend to build across the south towards the middle of the day. Staying mostly cloudy into the afternoon with some drizzle. Light winds.

Max temp 12-15°C (54-59°F).

Sunday Often cloudy with a little patchy drizzle. Some sunny spells breaking through at times. Gentle winds.

Max temp 12-15°C (54-59°F).

Monday Rain will clear southwards through the morning then sunny spells and blustery showers will follow. Brisk northerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Tuesday Sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which heavy with some hail. Brisk winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).