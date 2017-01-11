Ireland today A few showers along the west coast initially with sunny spells in Ulster and Connacht. However, cloud will push in from the south with rain affecting northern and eastern areas, which could be heavy at times. Moderate to fresh southerly winds. Chillier.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Ireland tonight Rain will clear from Munster and Connacht but it will continue in Ulster and Leinster for a time before clearing later. A few showers may develop along the west coast too, which could be wintry in nature. Moderate westerly winds, fresher along the east coast. A colder night.

Min temp 1-4°C (34-39°F).

Ireland tomorrow Rain or sleet will be slow to clear from Ulster. Mostly dry and sunny for most other areas, although scattered showers will fall on coastal areas. The showers may be accompanied by hail and thunder. Moderate south-westerly winds for many but fresh over the Ulster coast.

Max 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Sunday Bright with sunny periods but also showers, these mainly in the west with a risk or hail and thunder. Gentle westerly winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Monday A dull and rather wet day with heavy rain throughout the day. Very windy with gales in the north and west.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Tuesday Rain will be slow to clear from Ulster. Bright elsewhere but heavy showers, mainly in the west. Moderate north-westerly winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).