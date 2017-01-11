Ireland today Dull and grey for most counties with some spells of patchy light rain or drizzle in the west and perhaps early in the morning in easternmost Leinster. Some brighter spells, however, will develop at times in Leinster. A touch milder in light to moderate southerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tonight Mostly cloudy for most areas but somewhat clearer in Leinster and east Munster. Some spots of rain may fall in westernmost parts but it will be largely dry for most counties. A fairly mild night with moderate southerly winds, perhaps fresher in the west coast.

Min temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Ireland tomorrow Rather cloudy for most areas with some spells of rain, mainly light in general but a heavier burst of rain is possible in Connacht and west Munster. Some brighter spells may develop in eastern parts of Ulster, Leinster and Munster. Windy with fresh southerly winds.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Thursday Mainly cloudy with some light rain or drizzle in the south-west. However, more persistent rain will spread into western areas later. Windy with a strong south-easterly wind.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Friday Cloud and rain initially in the west will track north-eastwards. This rain could become heavier in Ulster for a time but should clear in the evening. Variable winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Saturday A largely dry and fine day with long sunny spells and just fair weather cloud. Light south-westerly breezes.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).