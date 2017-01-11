Ireland today A largely dry day for many with sunny spells across much of Ulster through the day. Elsewhere it will be mainly cloudy with the chance of seeing the odd spot of light rain or drizzle, especially across southern Munster and western Connacht. Generally light winds. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Ireland tonight It will be a dry night for many with some clear spells possible at times, especially over Ulster and Connacht. Further south over Munster and Leinster there will be the slight risk of seeing the odd spot of light rain or drizzle from time to time. Light southerly winds. Min temp 0-3°C (32-37°F).

Ireland tomorrow Any areas of mist and fog will lift to leave a mainly dry day for many with some sunny spells across areas of Munster and Leinster. However, there will be more in the way of cloud for Ulster and Connacht with the risk of some patchy drizzle at times. Light winds. A light south-easterly wind. Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Monday A largely dry day with variable amounts of cloud and some bright or sunny spells at times. Light to moderate southerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Tuesday Cloudy with spells of light rain and drizzle at first, before easing later. Moderate south-westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Wednesday A rather cloudy day with spells of rain, mainly across western areas. Freshening southerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).