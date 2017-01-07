Ireland today Mostly cloudy this morning with a little patchy drizzle, especially towards the west coast. This afternoon, Connacht and Munster will remain cloudy and damp but further east should be mostly dry and the sun should break through. A gentle to moderate westerly wind.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Ireland tonight Into the evening, cloud will soon thicken from the west as mild air spreads eastwards. It will remain cloudy through the rest of the night and there will also be pockets of light rain and drizzle, especially towards the north and west coasts. Moderate westerly winds.

Min temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Ireland tomorrow A fairly cloudy start but sunny spells should develop. There will also be showers, mostly in the north initially but the risk will spread further south through the afternoon. Gentle to moderate westerly winds in the south, but across the north winds will become strong.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Thursday A cold, strong and gusty west to north-westerly wind. There will be sunny spells and showers throughout the day. The showers will be wintry even down to low levels bringing the risk of accumulations. The showers will be most frequent across northern and western areas.

Max temp 3-6°C (37-43°F).

Friday Sunny spells and scattered showers and these will be a mix of rain and sleet with a chance of snow on higher ground. A gentle to moderate north-westerly wind, although it may be fresh in the far north.

Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Saturday Not as cold as recent days. There will be sunny spells and showers. Gentle north-westerly winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).