It is going to be a dry day but with a variable amount of cloud. However, bright or sunny spells are possible during the day too. It will be dry and fine during the evening but with some patches of mist and fog developing. Light and variable winds.

It looks set to be dry and chilly, with clear spells and a patchy mist or fog initially. It will turn cloudy from the west later, but staying largely. Light south-easterly winds.

Ireland tomorrow

It is going to remain largely dry for a time with a few bright or sunny spells. However, it will then turn cloudy from the west with a band of showery and patchy rain moving in later. A moderate southerly wind. Mild compared with the January average.



Max temp 8-11°C (46-52F)

Friday It looks set to be cloudy on Friday with spells of rain, moderate at times, and some showers possible too. Gentle to moderate south-westerly winds.

Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Saturday It will be rather cloudy and misty on Saturday, with a few spots of drizzle around and very little in the way of sunshine.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Sunday Largely dry on Sunday with a variable cloud and spells of sunshine. Patchy mist and fog. Gentle to moderate westerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).