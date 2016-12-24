Ireland today It is expected to be a largely dry day for many areas with variable cloud amounts and some sunny or bright spells at times. However, an isolated light shower cannot be ruled out. A light to moderate southerly wind.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Ireland tonight Dry for most with variable amounts of cloud and some clear spells at times. However, it will be cloudier across southern areas of Munster and towards the west coast with some patches of drizzle.

Min temp 3-6°C (37-43°F).

Ireland tomorrow It is expected to be a largely dry day for most areas with variable cloud amounts and spells of hazy sunshine, especially across central areas during the afternoon. There will be a light to moderate south-westerly wind. A moderate southerly wind.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Friday It looks set to be a rather cloudy day for most with the chance of some drizzle. However, it will turn brighter across eastern areas later in the day. Moderate to fresh south-westerly winds.

Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Saturday A chance of rain in northern parts later in the day but most places should be dry with variable cloud amounts.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Sunday It looks like turning colder and brighter behind a band of rain, which should clear southern areas later in the day. A brisk northerly wind.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).