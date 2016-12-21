Ireland today Plenty of dry conditions with sunny spells, although Ulster will see some blustery showers, some of which could be wintry. Strong westerly winds in north and north-west. Moderate westerly winds in the west and moderate to light winds elsewhere.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).

Ireland tonight Largely dry everywhere through the first part of the night with clear spells expected. After midnight cloud will thicken and rain is expected to spread into western parts through the early hours. Southerly winds will steadily freshen. Near gales to gale force southerly winds in the north and west with moderate to strong southerly winds further east.

Min temp 2-5°C (36-41°F).

Ireland tomorrow A very windy day with outbreaks of heavy rain moving east. This rain will clear to leave squally showers. Gales or severe gales likely.

Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Saturday It will be another windy day, mostly cloudy and with scattered heavy showers, some possibly wintry, merging with heavy rain later. Strong to near gale force south-westerly winds.

Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Sunday A windy day, but cloudy with rain, widespread at times. Mild for December. Fresh to strong south-westerly winds.

Max temp 11-14°C (52-57°F).

Monday After a possibly wet start, it looks set to be largely dry but rather cloudy. Winds will ease through the day turning generally light, but fresher along the northern coast.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).