Ireland today Southern and eastern areas will have sunny periods as high pressure builds, with gentle winds. Further north and west, there will be sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers are most likely this morning. A dry evening. There will be fresh to strong westerly winds. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Ireland tonight High pressure will remain close to the south-east of Ireland, keeping it dry. There will be lengthy clear periods initially but some low cloud and mist may form, with the low cloud most likely across Connacht and Munster. Light winds in the south but fresh in the north. Min temp -2 to 2°C (28-36°F).

Ireland tomorrow A largely dry day is expected. There will be sunny periods, lengthiest across Ulster and also some patchy cloud. The cloud is likely to be most extensive across Munster. There will be gentle winds across Leinster but it will be a moderate to fresh southerly elsewhere. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Wednesday It will be dry and bright with sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud. Gentle to moderate southerly winds. Max temp 8-11°C (45-52°F).

Thursday It is expected to be a dry day with spells of sunshine and areas of cloud. A light to moderate southerly wind. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).

Friday A rather cloudy but generally dry day is expected, with just a few sunny spells here and there. A few spots of drizzle in places. Moderate south-westerly winds. Max temp 9-12°C (48-54°F).