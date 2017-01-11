Ireland today Ulster and east Connacht will start bright but cloud will thicken. West Connacht and west Munster will be cloudy with rain moving east later. Leinster and east Munster will be overcast and damp at times. Fresh to strong south-easterly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Ireland tonight Cloudy, mild and wet in western Connacht and west Munster. Further east, for Ulster, Leinster and east Munster it will be dry and chilly with clear spells. Moderate to fresh south-easterly winds.

Min temp 2-5°C (36-41°F).

Ireland tomorrow Leinster and Ulster will start bright but it will become cloudy here with the odd shower for the Leinster coast later. Connacht and Munster will be mainly cloudy with outbreaks of showery rain. Moderate south-easterly winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Saturday A day of showers and bright spells, although the morning will have a fair amount of cloud. Ulster and Connacht will have some rather heavy showers with a chance of thunder. Fresh westerly winds.

Max temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Sunday It will be largely dry and fine with sunny spells. West Munster and Connacht will become cloudy and wet later. Light to moderate southerly winds.

Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Monday Dry at first, but cloud will thicken from the west bringing an area of rain eastwards for the rest of the day. Fresh to strong southerly winds.

Max temp 8-11°C (46-52°F).