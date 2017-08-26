Ireland today Spells of sunshine through the morning with a lot of dry weather for a time but showers already near to western coasts. In the afternoon, the showers will become more widespread over Ireland and locally heavy across Connacht and Ulster. Showers gradually easing in the evening. A gentle westerly breeze. Max temp 14-18°C (57-64°F).

Ireland tonight Overnight, clear spells will develop quite widely over Ireland. However, scattered showers will continue throughout near to western coasts and over Connacht. A cool night, locally chilly. A light westerly wind. Min temp 5-9°C (41-48°F).

Ireland tomorrow A bright morning over much of Ireland with spells of sunshine but with localised showers. In the afternoon, the showers will become more widespread. One or two heavy showers are possible just about anywhere, perhaps with thunder locally. Showers then easing in the evening. Light north-westerly winds. Max temp 14-18°C (57-64°F).

