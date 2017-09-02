Ireland today An unsettled day for many with spells of heavy rain clearing eastern most areas through the course of the morning, with showers affecting western areas, some of which could be heavy at times. Showers turning lighter into the afternoon. Breezy. Max temp 17-20°C (63-68°F).

Ireland tonight It will be a largely cloudy night for most with some further spells of light rain or drizzle, particularly across eastern areas. Some clearer spells may develop later in the night across western coastal areas. Winds tending to ease. Min temp 12-15°C (54-59°F).

Ireland tomorrow Another cloudy day for many with a frontal band of rain pushing into western coastal areas through the afternoon. Further south and east it will be drier but with the chance of some drizzle firs thing in the morning. Light to moderate south-westerly wind. Max temp 17-20°C (63-68°F).

Tuesday A band of heavy rainfall will spread south and eastwards through the day to leave a drier afternoon with only a few scattered shower. Moderate south-westerly wind. Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).

Wednesday It will be a drier day for many with variable cloud amounts and sunny spells. However, some showers will be possible across Ulster. Light winds. Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).

Thursday An increasingly unsettled day for many as a frontal band of rainfall spreads south-eastwards across the country. Breezy. Max temp 14-17°C (57-63°F).