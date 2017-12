Ireland today A rather damp day across Ulster and Connacht with outbreaks of rain, these potentially heavy at times. Elsewhere, mostly dry but cloudy with occasional light rain possible but a few brighter spells are likely, especially across Leinster. Fresh south-westerly winds. Max temp 10-13°C (50-55°F).

Ireland tonight It is going to be a dull and cloudy night with little breaks in the cloud expected, if any at all. There will be outbreaks of rain, often heavy and prolonged, especially in central regions. Brisk south-westerly winds will ease as the night goes on. A fairly mild night. Min temp 6-9°C (43-48°F).

Ireland tomorrow It will be a cooler day with a lot of cloud around, little brightness, and further outbreaks of rain for most regions. The rain is likely to heavy and also persistent at times, particularly in central regions. Generally only light winds, but windier in the far south. Max temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Tuesday It is expected to be a mostly dry day with odd isolated showers, potentially wintry, but mostly over the hills. However, there will also be some spells of sunshine. Variable winds. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).

Wednesday It looks to be a mostly dry day, with reasonable spells of sunshine. Some showers along the north coast. Clouding over from the south-west later on. Moderate north-westerly winds. Max temp 4-7°C (39-45°F).

Thursday There will be widespread showers across most of the country, potentially heavy at times, and wintry over the hills. Some sunny spells, mostly in the north. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 5-8°C (41-46°F).