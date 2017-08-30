Ireland today After a mostly dry start with some sunny periods, cloud is likely to build through the day, and there is the risk of a few showers developing later mainly over Ulster and Leinster. It is then set to turn drier by the evening. A light westerly or north-westerly breeze. Max temp 15-18°C (59-64°F).

Ireland tonight Daytime showers will clear away to leave a dry night. Cloud is also expected to break up to leave skies clear in most places. Winds will be light and this will aid in the development of some local mist or fog patches. It will generally be milder along the coast. Light and variable winds. Min temp 7-10°C (45-50°F).

Ireland tomorrow Most places will have a dry start tomorrow, however rain will then edge in from the west firstly affecting Connacht. Cloud and rain will later become widespread across all regions and will continue into the evening. Winds will also strengthen from the south. Max temp 16-19°C (61-66°F).

Sunday It will be cloudy with a band of rain in the morning clearing to the east of the region. The afternoon will see patchy drizzle and further cloud, although some bright spells may develop later, especially in the south. Light to moderate westerly winds. Max temp 17-20°C (63-68°F).

Monday Sunny periods in the morning, although fair-weather cloud is likely to build during the day. By the evening, the sunshine will turn increasingly hazy, and there will be a few spots of drizzle for north-western areas. Light to moderate south-westerly winds. Max temp 17-20°C (63-68°F).

Tuesday After a dry start with some early sunshine, cloud will increase from the west, with a band of rain moving in during the afternoon and evening. Moderate southerly winds. Max temp 16-19°C (61-66°F).